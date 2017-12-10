Benny GreenJazz pianist. Born 4 April 1963
Benny Green
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1963-04-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/28b5fcc9-6bac-418d-971c-4138558a689c
Benny Green Biography (Wikipedia)
Benny Green (born April 4, 1963) is an American hard bop jazz pianist who was a member of Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers. He has been compared to Bud Powell and Oscar Peterson in style and counts them as influences.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Benny Green Tracks
Sort by
Just You, Just Me
Benny Green
Just You, Just Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just You, Just Me
Last played on
Jitterbug Waltz (feat. Benny Green)
Oscar Peterson
Jitterbug Waltz (feat. Benny Green)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvyy.jpglink
Jitterbug Waltz (feat. Benny Green)
Last played on
Punjab
Benny Green
Punjab
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Punjab
Last played on
Green's Blues
Benny Green
Green's Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Green's Blues
Last played on
Down by the Riverside
Benny Green
Down by the Riverside
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down by the Riverside
Last played on
Green Eyes
Benny Green
Green Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Green Eyes
Last played on
Captain Hook
Benny Green
Captain Hook
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Captain Hook
Last played on
I've Heard That Song Before
Benny Green
I've Heard That Song Before
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I've Heard That Song Before
Last played on
Someone to watch over me
Benny Green
Someone to watch over me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Someone to watch over me
Last played on
Beautiful Moons Ago
Benny Green
Beautiful Moons Ago
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beautiful Moons Ago
Last played on
Humphrey (Live)
Benny Green
Humphrey (Live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Humphrey (Live)
Last played on
See See Rider
Benny Green
See See Rider
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
See See Rider
Last played on
I Wish You Love
Benny Green
I Wish You Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wish You Love
Last played on
Wiggin'
Benny Green
Wiggin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wiggin'
Last played on
Misty
Benny Green
Misty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Misty
Last played on
Grooveyard
Benny Green
Grooveyard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grooveyard
Last played on
Blue Minor
Benny Green
Blue Minor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Minor
Last played on
Me And My Baby
Benny Green
Me And My Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Me And My Baby
Last played on
Don't Be 'Shamed
Benny Green
Don't Be 'Shamed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Be 'Shamed
Last played on
I Got It Bad
Benny Green
I Got It Bad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Got It Bad
Last played on
Benny Green Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist