Snorri HjartarsonBorn 22 April 1906. Died 27 December 1986
Snorri Hjartarson
Snorri Hjartarson Biography (Wikipedia)
Snorri Hjartarson (22 April 1906 – 27 December 1986) was an Icelandic poet, and a winner of the Nordic Council's Literature Prize.
