Roberto Michelucci (29 October 1922 – 1 November 2010) was an Italian classical violinist.

He obtained his diploma in violin in the courses with Gioacchino Maglioni (1891–1966) at the Conservatorio Luigi Cherubini in Firenze. In 1950 he obtained the first absolute place at the Rassegna Concertisti di Roma.

His discographic recordings have been admired by many critics, and among the many prizes he won at his label (Philips) some of the most important were:

In addition to being a member, for several years, of Musici di Roma, he joined, among other musicians: pianists Bruno Canino, Maureen Jones and Tullio Macoggi and conductors Hermann Scherchen, Laszlo Somogji, Bernhard Paumgartner, Lovro von Matacic, Rudolf Kempe, Artur Rodzinsky, Gianandrea Gavazzeni, and Ernest Ansermet.

He was the first Italian violinist invited to the Salzburg Festival, where he and the Camerata Academica del Mozarteum performed Mozart's concerts K. 219 and K. 211 in August 1967 and 1968.

His vast repertory included baroque through contemporary composers, and many authors composed works especially for him, for example the Concerto lirico per violino e orchestra by Valentino Bucchi.