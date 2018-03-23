Rixton are a British pop rock band that formed in Manchester, England in 2012. They are signed by Scooter Braun's SB Projects. The band was established in 2012 as Relics before changing their name to Rixton. Their debut single "Me and My Broken Heart" charted internationally. The band consists of Jake Roche, Danny Wilkin, Charley Bagnall and Lewi Morgan.