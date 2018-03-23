Rixton
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p023l6yg.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/28aee606-d7a9-4b8d-b234-dd5e0d99c259
Rixton Biography (Wikipedia)
Rixton are a British pop rock band that formed in Manchester, England in 2012. They are signed by Scooter Braun's SB Projects. The band was established in 2012 as Relics before changing their name to Rixton. Their debut single "Me and My Broken Heart" charted internationally. The band consists of Jake Roche, Danny Wilkin, Charley Bagnall and Lewi Morgan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rixton Performances & Interviews
- Rixton chat to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02t6y81.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02t6y81.jpg2015-06-08T15:45:00.000ZRixton talk to Steve Wright about their album 'Let The Road'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02t78jy
Rixton chat to Steve Wright
- Rixton - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02pzgw4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02pzgw4.jpg2015-04-25T12:00:00.000ZAll of Rixton come in to chat to Alice about touring and more!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02pzjkr
Rixton - Interview
- Rixton Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02c1m6m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02c1m6m.jpg2014-11-16T14:23:00.000ZThe Rixton lads performed their two hit singles live in Terry's studiohttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02c1m95
Rixton Live in Session
Rixton Tracks
Sort by
Me And My Broken Heart
Rixton
Me And My Broken Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023rrtk.jpglink
Me And My Broken Heart
Last played on
Wait On Me
Rixton
Wait On Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p028d8fk.pnglink
Wait On Me
Last played on
We All Want The Same Thing
Rixton
We All Want The Same Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02r2q0r.jpglink
We All Want The Same Thing
Last played on
Playlists featuring Rixton
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Rixton
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8nhn3
BBC Broadcasting House
2015-06-02T15:55:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02srkk4.jpg
2
Jun
2015
Live Lounge: Rixton
BBC Broadcasting House
Radio 1's Teen Awards: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec8mxj/acts/amnnc8
The SSE Arena, Wembley
2014-10-19T15:55:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p028zz9m.jpg
19
Oct
2014
Radio 1's Teen Awards: 2014
The SSE Arena, Wembley
Rixton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist