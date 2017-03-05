Katherine EllisBorn 21 June 1965
Katherine Ellis
1965-06-21
Katherine Ellis Biography (Wikipedia)
Katherine Ellis (born Katherine Jane Margaret Wood on 21 June 1965 in Bromley, England) is an English electronica vocalist and songwriter. A mainstay of the house music genre past and present, she has been featured on vocals since 1990.
Oh! You Pretty Things
