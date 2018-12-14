Bernard Alfred Nitzsche (22 April 1937 – 25 August 2000) known by pen name Jack Nitzsche, was an American musician, arranger, songwriter, record producer and film score composer. He first came to prominence in the late 1950s as the right-hand-man of producer Phil Spector and went on to work with the Rolling Stones and Neil Young, among others. He also worked extensively in film scores, notably for films such as Performance, The Exorcist and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. In 1983, he won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for co-writing "Up Where We Belong".