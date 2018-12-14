Jack NitzscheBorn 22 April 1937. Died 25 August 2000
Jack Nitzsche
1937-04-22
Jack Nitzsche Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernard Alfred Nitzsche (22 April 1937 – 25 August 2000) known by pen name Jack Nitzsche, was an American musician, arranger, songwriter, record producer and film score composer. He first came to prominence in the late 1950s as the right-hand-man of producer Phil Spector and went on to work with the Rolling Stones and Neil Young, among others. He also worked extensively in film scores, notably for films such as Performance, The Exorcist and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. In 1983, he won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for co-writing "Up Where We Belong".
Jack Nitzsche Tracks
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST
The Lonely Surfer
Turner's Murder (feat. Merry Clayton Singers)
One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest (Main Theme)
Harry Flowers
Gone Dead Train (feat. Randy Newman)
Hanging Around
Night Walker
The Hashishin
Hard Workin' Man
Rolls Royce and Acid
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST (1975): Medication Valse
Southern Man
Performance (feat. Jack Nitzsche)
The Exorcist
Closing music from "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" (feat. Jack Nitzsche)
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest - closing theme
The Last Race
Arrival In India
Bank Robbery
Up Where We Belong
