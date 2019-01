Ravi "Rags" Khote is a playback singer for films in India, he is known for his raps between stanzas. Some of his songs include "Style" from Sivaji: The Boss, "Rabba Rabba" from Allah Ke Banday, and "Pretty Woman" from Kal Ho Naa Ho.

