Ravi “Rags” Khote
Ravi “Rags” Khote
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/28a19f55-b9f0-4a6d-9c47-242867badf4d
Ravi “Rags” Khote Biography (Wikipedia)
Ravi "Rags" Khote is a playback singer for films in India, he is known for his raps between stanzas. Some of his songs include "Style" from Sivaji: The Boss, "Rabba Rabba" from Allah Ke Banday, and "Pretty Woman" from Kal Ho Naa Ho.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ravi “Rags” Khote Tracks
Sort by
Pretty Woman
Shankar Mahadevan
Pretty Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pretty Woman
Last played on
Back to artist