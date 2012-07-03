Sherman RobertsonBorn 27 October 1948
Sherman Robertson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948-10-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/289fe042-5496-4666-9d6b-cbc80efa9faa
Sherman Robertson Biography (Wikipedia)
Sherman Robertson (born October 27, 1948, Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, United States) is an American blues guitarist, songwriter and singer, who has been described as "one part zydeco, one part swamp blues, one part electric blues and one part classic rhythm and blues."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sherman Robertson Tracks
Sort by
Don't Throw Your Love On Me So Strong
Sherman Robertson
Don't Throw Your Love On Me So Strong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind
Sherman Robertson
Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Am I Losing You
Sherman Robertson
Am I Losing You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Am I Losing You
Last played on
Helping Hand
Sherman Robertson
Helping Hand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Helping Hand
Last played on
Victim Of Circumstance
Sherman Robertson
Victim Of Circumstance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Victim Of Circumstance
Last played on
Sherman Robertson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist