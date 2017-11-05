Amaury VassiliBorn 8 June 1989
Amaury Vassili
1989-06-08
Amaury Vassili Biography (Wikipedia)
Amaury Vassili (born 8 June 1989 in Rouen, Upper Normandy) is a French opera singer and professional tenor. His debut album Vincerò from 2009 went double platinum in France, and he has had international success with releases in Canada, South Africa and South Korea.
Amaury Vassili Tracks
Il Est Mort Le Soleil
Amaury Vassili
Il Est Mort Le Soleil
Il Est Mort Le Soleil
Mi fa morire cantande
Amaury Vassili
Mi fa morire cantande
Mi fa morire cantande
Fragile
Amaury Vassili
Fragile
Fragile
Vincero
Amaury Vassili
Vincero
Vincero
