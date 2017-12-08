Willy HartmannDanish tenor
Willy Hartmann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2897171f-0403-45ce-b586-c8086431903c
Willy Hartmann Tracks
Sort by
Morgen und Abend - conclusion
Georg Friedrich Haas
Morgen und Abend - conclusion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02d09r0.jpglink
Morgen und Abend - conclusion
Narrator
Last played on
Morgen und Abend - a boy is being born
Georg Friedrich Haas
Morgen und Abend - a boy is being born
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02d09r0.jpglink
Morgen und Abend - a boy is being born
Narrator
Last played on
Back to artist