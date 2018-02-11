Zdeněk TylšarBorn 29 April 1945. Died 18 August 2006
1945-04-29
Zdeněk Tylšar Biography (Wikipedia)
Zdeněk Tylšar (29 April 1945 - 18 August 2006) was a Czech horn player and music pedagogue, brother of hornist Bedřich Tylšar. He was the principal hornist and leader of the horn section with the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra for almost 40 years. During his career, he created numerous recordings and performed worldwide.
Zdeněk Tylšar Tracks
Concerto Rhif 8 I'r Corn, 2il Symudiad
Performer
Last played on
Sextet in E flat, Op. 71
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
