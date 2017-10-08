Pierre ElianeBorn 23 August 1955
Pierre Éliane (Nancy, France, 23 August 1955) is a French priest, Carmelite monk, singer and songwriter. During the 1980s he wrote songs in Montmartre, and collaborated with Charlélie Couture. Since entering monastic life he turned his songwriting and recording to the lyrics of Thérèse of Lisieux and Spanish Carmelite John of the Cross. He was ordained as a priest in 1997.
