The Declining Winter are a British band based in Yorkshire, UK, led by Richard Adams, the co-founder of the Domino Records group Hood.

They released their debut single "The Future Sound of Hip Hop Parts 1 & 2" on Misplaced Music in November 2007. The record was unique as it is made of mostly recycled materials reflecting the band's keen interest in the environment. This release was promptly followed up by a CD only remix project on Moteer, featuring mixes by Bracken, Epic 45, and The Boats amongst others; and a their debut album Goodbye Minnesota released by Ireland's Rusted Rail imprint in May 2008. In December 2008 they released a limited edition Remixes CD which came housed in recycled sleeves wrapped in Christmas paper. In May 2009 they released a mini album Haunt the Upper Hallways on Home Assembly Music. The same label also released an unlikely attempt at a song for the 2010 World Cup and later that year the four track cdr Scenes from the Back Bedroom Window was released on Secret Furry Hole .