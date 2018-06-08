Bishi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqffg.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2891a977-fe9f-4be0-b7f3-03e96fd83226
Bishi Biography (Wikipedia)
Bishi Bhattacharya, typically known mononymously as Bishi, is a British, London-based, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, multimedia performer, producer, composer and DJ of Bengali heritage. She is the artistic director and co-founder of WITCiH, The Women in Technology Creative Industries Hub, a platform to increase the visibility of women and non-binary artists at the intersection of music, creative technology and STEM. Bishi was first recognised in 2001 as the central DJ and 'face' of London's experimental underground nightclub, Kash Point.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bishi Tracks
Sort by
Who Has Seen The Wind
Bishi
Who Has Seen The Wind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqffg.jpglink
Who Has Seen The Wind
Last played on
Language Is An Ocean (feat. Nikesh Shukla)
Bishi
Language Is An Ocean (feat. Nikesh Shukla)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqffg.jpglink
Language Is An Ocean (feat. Nikesh Shukla)
Last played on
The Good Immigrant
Bishi
The Good Immigrant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqffg.jpglink
The Good Immigrant
Last played on
Never Seen Your Face
Bishi
Never Seen Your Face
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqffg.jpglink
Never Seen Your Face
Last played on
Albion Voice
Bishi
Albion Voice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqffg.jpglink
Albion Voice
Last played on
Albion Voice: Dia Ti Maria
Bishi
Albion Voice: Dia Ti Maria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqffg.jpglink
Albion Voice: Dia Ti Maria
Last played on
Ship of Fools
Bishi
Ship of Fools
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqffg.jpglink
Ship of Fools
Last played on
Saturday's Child
Bishi
Saturday's Child
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqffg.jpglink
Saturday's Child
Last played on
Gram Chara
Bishi
Gram Chara
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqffg.jpglink
Gram Chara
Last played on
Pan To Artemis
Bishi
Pan To Artemis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqffg.jpglink
Pan To Artemis
Last played on
The Last Of England
Bishi
The Last Of England
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqffg.jpglink
The Last Of England
Last played on
Flash Company
Bishi
Flash Company
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqffg.jpglink
Flash Company
Last played on
St George & The Dragon
Bishi
St George & The Dragon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqffg.jpglink
St George & The Dragon
Last played on
One Nation
Bishi
One Nation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqffg.jpglink
One Nation
Last played on
One Nation [Under CCTV]
Bishi
One Nation [Under CCTV]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqffg.jpglink
One Nation [Under CCTV]
Last played on
On my own again - Live Glastonbury 2009
Bishi
On my own again - Live Glastonbury 2009
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqffg.jpglink
On my own again - Live Glastonbury 2009
Last played on
Bishi Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist