Bishi Bhattacharya, typically known mononymously as Bishi, is a British, London-based, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, multimedia performer, producer, composer and DJ of Bengali heritage. She is the artistic director and co-founder of WITCiH, The Women in Technology Creative Industries Hub, a platform to increase the visibility of women and non-binary artists at the intersection of music, creative technology and STEM. Bishi was first recognised in 2001 as the central DJ and 'face' of London's experimental underground nightclub, Kash Point.