Tine Thing HelsethBorn 18 August 1987
Tine Thing Helseth
1987-08-18
Tine Thing Helseth Biography (Wikipedia)
Tine Thing Helseth (,, TEE-nə-ting-HEL-sət; born 18 August 1987) is a Norwegian trumpet soloist specializing in classical repertoire.
In the Bleak Midwinter
Gustav Holst
Albumblatt in D flat major for trumpet and piano
Alexander Glazunov
Les filles de Cadix arr for trumpet and orchestra
Léo Delibes
Albumblatt for trumpet and piano in D flat major
Alexander Glazunov
Trumpet Concerto in E flat major (3rd mvt)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel
Légende
George Enescu
Concerto for horn or trumpet and strings in E flat major
Johann Baptist Georg Neruda
Marietta's Lied (Die tote Stadt)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Légende for trumpet and piano
George Enescu
El Pano moruno & Seguidilla murciana from Canciones Populares Espanolas, arr. for trumpet and piano
Manuel de Falla
Concerto in C minor Op.35 for piano, trumpet and string orchestra
Dmitri Shostakovich
Trumpet concerto s49/w1 in E flat major
Johann Nepomuk Hummel
Concerto in E flat major (2nd mvt)
Johann Baptist Georg Neruda
Marche miniature viennoise
Fritz Kreisler
Epilogo 'Noche de luna'
José María Cano
Storiella d'amore
Giacomo Puccini
Trumpet Concerto No 2 (3rd mvt)
Jukka Linkola
Trumpet Concerto in E flat major, H VIIe 1 (3rd mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Toy Soldier's March arr for trumpet and piano
Fritz Kreisler
Les filles de Cadiz
Tine Thing Helseth
MOU COUER S'OUVRE A TA VOIX
Tine Thing Helseth
Le Filles de Cadix
Léo Delibes
