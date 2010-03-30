Lavelle WhiteBorn 3 July 1929
Lavelle White
1929-07-03
Lavelle White Biography
Lavelle White (born July 3, 1929) is an American Texas blues and soul blues singer and songwriter. After performing most of her adult lifetime, White released three albums, the first of which was issued in 1994, when she was aged 65.
Lavelle White Tracks
i've never found a man to love
Lavelle White
i've never found a man to love
Soul Deep
Lavelle White
Soul Deep
Soul Deep
