Jef van Hoof (8 May 1886 - 24 April 1959) was a Flemish composer and conductor.

Born in Antwerp, Van Hoof was a pupil of Paul Gilson and was heavily influenced by the works of Peter Benoit. He studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Antwerp, of which he was the director from 1942 to 1944. In 1933 he founded the Flemish National Song Festival [nl] (Vlaams Nationaal Zangfeestà where he worked as a conductor for many years. He also conducted concerts associated with the Flemish Movement. He died in Antwerp in 1959 at the age of 72.

He composed chamber music, symphonic works, art songs, works for solo piano and organ and sacred music. He is particularly known for writing the famous Flemish fight song Groeninghe which uses a text by Guido Gezelle.