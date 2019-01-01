しゃるろっとJapanese visual kei band
Charlotte (しゃるろっと) was an oshare kei rock band with their concept based around "school"; their official homepage titled "Yokohama Charlotte School" and their visual style consisting of school uniforms. This was reflected in their music which was light hearted punk rock.
