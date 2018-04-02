Mance LipscombBorn 9 April 1895. Died 30 January 1976
Mance Lipscomb
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1895-04-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/28868947-1ff6-4021-8e84-a44ef80fb211
Mance Lipscomb Biography (Wikipedia)
Mance Lipscomb (April 9, 1895 – January 30, 1976) was an American blues singer, guitarist and songster. He was born Beau De Glen Lipscomb near Navasota, Texas. As a youth he took the name Mance (short for emancipation) from a friend of his oldest brother, Charlie.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mance Lipscomb Tracks
Sort by
Jack O' Diamonds
Mance Lipscomb
Jack O' Diamonds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jack O' Diamonds
Last played on
Sugar Babe
Mance Lipscomb
Sugar Babe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sugar Babe
Last played on
Motherless Children
Mance Lipscomb
Motherless Children
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Motherless Children
Last played on
Mance Lipscomb Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist