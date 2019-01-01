Paul TuckerBorn 12 August 1968
Paul Tucker
1968-08-12
Paul Tucker Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul John Tucker (born 12 August 1965, Crystal Palace, London, England) is a record producer and songwriter. He is best known as one half of the British duo, Lighthouse Family. He attended Newcastle University, from which he graduated with a double first class Honours degree in French and German.[citation needed]
Currently,[when?] Tucker is playing piano with his new band,[citation needed] The Orange Lights. In 2010, he and Tunde Baiyewu reformed Lighthouse Family.[citation needed]
