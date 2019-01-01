David FirthBorn 23 January 1983
David Firth
David Firth Biography (Wikipedia)
David John Firth (born 23 January 1983, in Doncaster) is an English animator, writer, musician, actor, voice actor, filmmaker, video artist and broadcaster. As a cartoonist, Firth's work is largely distributed via the Internet, most notably through the popular Adobe Flash animation website Newgrounds and his own personal websites. Several of his works in Flash animation, along with multiple music videos and works of video art, have garnered large followings. Since the demise of Flash, David now mainly uses After Effects.[citation needed]
