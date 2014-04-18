Chickenfoot is a rock supergroup formed in 2008. The group consists of vocalist Sammy Hagar (ex–Van Halen and Montrose), bassist Michael Anthony (also ex–Van Halen), guitarist Joe Satriani, and drummer Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers). Due to consistent recording and touring commitments to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kenny Aronoff joined the group in 2011 as a touring replacement for Smith. While the band has not formally announced a breakup, in June 2016 Smith said that he had doubts about its survival due to their busy schedules.

The group has released two studio albums, one live album and one box set.

While the band's name and logo are a disparaging term for the peace symbol, the "footprint of the chicken," bassist Michael Anthony asserts that the name originated from initial jam sessions between Hagar, Smith, and himself: "[T]here are three talons on a chicken's foot and there [were] three of us." Anthony later stated: "[I]t was just supposed to be a bullshit name that we'd used for a while, and then [when] the rumors spread about the band, everybody used that name so we thought, '[F]uck it, let's call it Chickenfoot'—it all comes down to the music anyway." Chickenfoot's second studio album, Chickenfoot III, was released on September 27, 2011.