Nancy Wallace
Nancy Wallace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2880d5ce-5064-4707-80df-dfafd931993e
Nancy Wallace Tracks
Sort by
Yellow Tail
Nancy Wallace
Yellow Tail
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yellow Tail
Last played on
Longest Day
Nancy Wallace
Longest Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Longest Day
Last played on
Joy to the world
Nancy Wallace
Joy to the world
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Joy to the world
Last played on
White Flame
Nancy Wallace
White Flame
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Flame
Last played on
The Drowned Lover
Nancy Wallace
The Drowned Lover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Drowned Lover
Last played on
I Live Not Where I Love
Nancy Wallace
I Live Not Where I Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Live Not Where I Love
Last played on
sleeping sickness
Nancy Wallace
sleeping sickness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
sleeping sickness
Last played on
Ploughman Lads
Nancy Wallace
Ploughman Lads
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ploughman Lads
Last played on
Nancy Wallace Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist