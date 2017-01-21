WitchfyndeFormed 1974. Disbanded 1984
1974
Witchfynde are a British heavy metal band, one of the forerunners of the new wave of British heavy metal in the late 1970s.
Give 'Em Hell (Radio 1 Session, 21 Jan 1981)
Belfast (Radio 1 Session, 21 Jan 1981)
Moon Magic (Radio 1 Session, 21 Jan 1981)
Gettin' Heavy (Radio 1 Session, 21 Jan 1981)
