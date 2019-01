Café Zimmermann is a French classical music ensemble founded in 1998 by the violinist Pablo Valetti and the harpsichordist Céline Frisch. It is named after the original Zimmermannsches Caffeehaus in Leipzig, of Gottfried Zimmermann. The ensemble has recorded several chamber works by Bach for the Alpha record label. The ensemble is resident at the Grand Théâtre de Provence [fr] in Aix-en-Provence.