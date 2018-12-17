Vladimir ZivaRussian conductor. Born 1957
Vladimir Ziva
1957
Vladimir Ziva Biography (Wikipedia)
Vladimir Ziva (born 1957) is a Russian conductor who graduated from both Moscow and Saint Petersburg Conservatories where he was under guidance from Evgeny Kudryavtsev and Dmitri Kitaenko respectively.
Vladimir Ziva Tracks
From Homer, Op 60
Nicolay Andreyevich Rimsky-Korsakov, Svetlana Sizova, Tatiana Fedotova, Moscow Choral Academy Choir, Moscow Symphony Orchestra & Vladimir Ziva
From Homer, Op 60
From Homer, Op 60
Composer
Singer
Choir
Last played on
From Homer
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
From Homer
From Homer
Orchestra
Choir
Last played on
Chopiniana, Polonaise
Alexander Glazunov
Chopiniana, Polonaise
Chopiniana, Polonaise
Last played on
