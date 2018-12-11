Melanie De BiasioBelgian jazz singer. Born 12 July 1978
Melanie De Biasio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01rhyd4.jpg
1978-07-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/287948f0-d785-4d10-81c2-69a8b6a83a2b
Melanie De Biasio Biography (Wikipedia)
Mélanie De Biasio (born 12 July 1978, Charleroi, Belgium) is a Belgian jazz singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Melanie De Biasio Tracks
Sort by
I'm Gonna Leave You (The Cinematic Orchestra Remix)
Melanie De Biasio
I'm Gonna Leave You (The Cinematic Orchestra Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01rhyd4.jpglink
Your Freedom Is The End Of Me (6 Music Session, 17 Oct 2017)
Melanie De Biasio
Your Freedom Is The End Of Me (6 Music Session, 17 Oct 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01rhyd4.jpglink
Gold Junkies (6 Music Session, 17 Oct 2017)
Melanie De Biasio
Gold Junkies (6 Music Session, 17 Oct 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01rhyd4.jpglink
Title (6 Music Session, 17 Oct 2017)
Melanie De Biasio
Title (6 Music Session, 17 Oct 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01rhyd4.jpglink
Title (6 Music Session, 17 Oct 2017)
Afro Blue
Melanie De Biasio
Afro Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01rhyd4.jpglink
Afro Blue
Last played on
Brother
Melanie De Biasio
Brother
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01rhyd4.jpglink
Brother
Last played on
I'm Gonna Leave You
Melanie De Biasio
I'm Gonna Leave You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022fplb.jpglink
I'm Gonna Leave You
Last played on
The Flow (Radio Edit)
Melanie De Biasio
The Flow (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01rhyd4.jpglink
The Flow (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Afro-Blue
Mongo Santamaría
Afro-Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01rhyd4.jpglink
Afro-Blue
Last played on
Afro Blue (Live From Maida Vale)
Melanie De Biasio
Afro Blue (Live From Maida Vale)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01rhyd4.jpglink
Afro Blue (Live From Maida Vale)
Last played on
Your Freedom Is The End Of Me
Melanie De Biasio
Your Freedom Is The End Of Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dw6v7.jpglink
Your Freedom Is The End Of Me
Last played on
Gold Junkies (Maida Vale Session, 17 Oct 2017)
Melanie Di Biasio
Gold Junkies (Maida Vale Session, 17 Oct 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gold Junkies (Maida Vale Session, 17 Oct 2017)
Performer
Afro Blue (Maida Vale Session, 17 Oct 2017)
Melanie Di Biasio
Afro Blue (Maida Vale Session, 17 Oct 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Afro Blue (Maida Vale Session, 17 Oct 2017)
Performer
Blackened Cities
Melanie Di Biasio
Blackened Cities
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blackened Cities
Performer
Freedom Is The End Of Me (Maida Vale Session, 17 Oct 2017)
Melanie Di Biasio
Freedom Is The End Of Me (Maida Vale Session, 17 Oct 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freedom Is The End Of Me (Maida Vale Session, 17 Oct 2017)
Performer
All My Words
Melanie Di Biasio
All My Words
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All My Words
Performer
Gold Junkies
Melanie De Biasio
Gold Junkies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01rhyd4.jpglink
Gold Junkies
Last played on
I Feel you (EELS Remix)
Melanie De Biasio
I Feel you (EELS Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01rhyd4.jpglink
I Feel you (EELS Remix)
Last played on
The Flow
Melanie De Biasio
The Flow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01rhyd4.jpglink
The Flow
Last played on
Melanie De Biasio Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist