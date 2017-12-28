D. L. MenardBorn 14 July 1932. Died 27 July 2017
D. L. Menard
1932-07-14
D. L. Menard Biography (Wikipedia)
Doris Leon "D. L." Menard (April 14, 1932 – July 27, 2017) was an American songwriter, performer, and recording artist in contemporary Cajun music. He was called the "Cajun Hank Williams".
D. L. Menard Tracks
The Back Door
La Porte D'En Arrière
