Roger Webster
Roger Webster
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/28752adf-1fcc-415d-98be-78e7a160ed21
Roger Webster Tracks
Sort by
Napoli, Air and Variations for brass band
Herman Bellstedt
Napoli, Air and Variations for brass band
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047v1pj.jpglink
Napoli, Air and Variations for brass band
Conductor
Last played on
The Heralds
Catelinet, Fairey BAnd, David Daws, Roger Webster, Jim Shepherd & Stephen Cobb
The Heralds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Heralds
Composer
Last played on
A Trumpeter's Lullaby (feat. Brighouse and Rastrick Band)
Roger Webster
A Trumpeter's Lullaby (feat. Brighouse and Rastrick Band)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Trumpeter's Lullaby (feat. Brighouse and Rastrick Band)
Last played on
Back to artist