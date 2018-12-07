Chris Difford
1954-11-04
Christopher Henry Difford (born 4 November 1954) is an English singer, musician, songwriter, and record producer. He is a founding member and songwriter of the British group Squeeze.
Chris Difford Performances & Interviews
Chris Difford's space on stage doesn't matter
2018-07-19
Chris has fond memories of early Squeeze Tours with The Tubes and others
Chris Difford's space on stage doesn't matter
Why Chris Difford gave his songs away
2018-07-19
In an extra clip, not included in the programme, Chris remembers signing away song rights
Why Chris Difford gave his songs away
Chris Difford's solo shows are more like stand up
2018-07-19
In this extra clip, not included in the show, Chris talks about telling stories and songs
Chris Difford's solo shows are more like stand up
Why Chris Difford couldn't watch Top Of The Pops
2018-07-19
In an extra clip, not in the programme, Chris remembers Squeeze going on Top Of The Pops
Why Chris Difford couldn't watch Top Of The Pops
When Chris Difford met Jools Holland
2018-07-19
Chris remembers first meeting Jools and writing Up The Junction
When Chris Difford met Jools Holland
Squeeze Live in Session
2015-10-11
Chris and Glenn of Squeeze perform two songs live for Sir Terry
Squeeze Live in Session
Squeeze performed live and chatted with Sir Terry Wogan
2014-05-25
Glenn Tilbrook and Chris Difford of Squeeze performed a live set for Sir Terry ahead of their Summer festival dates and Autumn tour.
Squeeze performed live and chatted with Sir Terry Wogan
Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook talk to Stuart Maconie
2014-04-10
Stuart Maconie presents solo, talking to Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze about their new tour.
Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook talk to Stuart Maconie
Difford, Tilbrook and Jones chat to Simon Mayo
2013-02-11
Squeeze's Glenn Tilbrook and Chris Difford plus Paul Jones chat to Simon Mayo and Stuart Maconie.
Difford, Tilbrook and Jones chat to Simon Mayo
Another Nail In My Heart
Let's Not Fight This Christmas
Flat
Fat As A Fiddle
Playing With Electric Trains
Cowboys Are My Weakness
Ain't You Sad Girl
Electric Trains
Take Me I'm Yours
Labelled With Love
Cool For Cats
Tempted
Up The Junction
Battersea Boys
Take Me I'm Yours
Black Coffee in Bed
1975
Cinderella (Live In Session)
The Loneliest Boy
Paperweight
Take Me I'm Yours (Live In Session)
Like I Did
Fat As A Fiddle (6 Music Session, 31 Mar 2008)
Battersea Boys (6 Music Session, 31 Mar 2008)
On My Own I'm Never Bored (6 Music Session, 31 Mar 2008)
Sunday People (Demo)
Captain Hero's Madness (Demo)
Welcome To Mars (Demo)
23
Feb
2019
Chris Difford, J.J. Gilmour, Nerina Pallot, The Dunwells, Jill Jackson and Boo Hewerdine
Glenburn Hotel, Glasgow, UK
Past BBC Events
12 Hours to Please Me
Abbey Road Studios
2013-02-11T15:26:58
11
Feb
2013
12 Hours to Please Me
Abbey Road Studios
