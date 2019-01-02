Khalid Donnel Robinson (born February 11, 1998), known mononymously as Khalid, is an American singer and songwriter. He is signed to Right Hand Music Group and RCA Records. His debut single, "Location", was released in July 2016 and peaked at number 16 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and was later certified quadruple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). His debut studio album, American Teen, was released on March 3, 2017. In 2018, "Love Lies", his duet with singer Normani, recorded for the Love, Simon film soundtrack, reached the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100.