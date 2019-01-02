KhalidUS R&B singer-songwriter from El Paso, Texas. "American Teen". Born 11 February 1998
Khalid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05h8vlm.jpg
1998-02-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/28737730-ec70-4da5-89c5-77ac13c5c34d
Khalid Biography (Wikipedia)
Khalid Donnel Robinson (born February 11, 1998), known mononymously as Khalid, is an American singer and songwriter. He is signed to Right Hand Music Group and RCA Records. His debut single, "Location", was released in July 2016 and peaked at number 16 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and was later certified quadruple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). His debut studio album, American Teen, was released on March 3, 2017. In 2018, "Love Lies", his duet with singer Normani, recorded for the Love, Simon film soundtrack, reached the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Khalid Performances & Interviews
- Khalid shares his love for working with Calvin Harrishttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055q0t0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055q0t0.jpg2017-06-12T13:00:00.000ZIt's his all-time favourite session!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p055q6fz
Khalid shares his love for working with Calvin Harris
Khalid Tracks
Sort by
Young, Dumb and Broke
Khalid
Young, Dumb and Broke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05djyvr.jpglink
Love Lies
Khalid
Love Lies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060m9r7.jpglink
Love Lies
Last played on
Eastside (feat. Khalid & Halsey)
benny blanco
Eastside (feat. Khalid & Halsey)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fw1nn.jpglink
Eastside (feat. Khalid & Halsey)
Last played on
Silence (feat. Khalid)
Marshmello
Silence (feat. Khalid)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd9xx.jpglink
Silence (feat. Khalid)
Last played on
Lovely
Billie Eilish
Lovely
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0687cjz.jpglink
Lovely
Last played on
OTW (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 6LACK)
Khalid
OTW (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 6LACK)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065jpsm.jpglink
OTW (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 6LACK)
Last played on
Rollin
Calvin Harris
Rollin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0578vzf.jpglink
Rollin
Last played on
Love Lies
Khalid
Love Lies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h8vlm.jpglink
Love Lies
Last played on
Vertigo
Khalid
Vertigo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h8vlm.jpglink
Vertigo
Last played on
Better
Khalid
Better
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06lsvwn.jpglink
Better
Last played on
Playlists featuring Khalid
Back to artist