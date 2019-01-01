Stan Butcher OrchestraBorn 26 January 1920. Died 1987
Stan Butcher Orchestra
1920-01-26
Stan Butcher Orchestra Biography
Stanley Robert "Stan" Butcher (26 January 1920, London – 1987) was a British pianist, composer, arranger and bandleader in the fields of jazz and easy-listening.
