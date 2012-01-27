AbdelliBorn 2 April 1958
Abdelli Biography (Wikipedia)
Abderrahmane Abdelli (born April 2, 1958) is a Berber author, composer, and singer songwriter known for mixing the traditional North African music of his homeland with modern sounds.
