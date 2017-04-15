John Darnell
John Darnell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/286cd050-ee4c-4371-9dca-74dc82db2cd0
John Darnell Tracks
Sort by
Already Gone
John Darnell
Already Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Already Gone
Last played on
Crazy Little Town
John Darnell
Crazy Little Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy Little Town
Last played on
John Darnell Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist