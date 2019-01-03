SorelaWelsh language Trio. Formed 2014
Sorela
2014
Fe Gerddaf Gyda Thi
Fe Gerddaf Gyda Thi
Hen Fercheta
Hen Fercheta
Dim Ond Dolig Ddaw
Dim Ond Dolig Ddaw
Cwsg Osian
Cwsg Osian
Tŷ Ar Y Mynydd
Tŷ Ar Y Mynydd
Ni Allaf Wylo
Ni Allaf Wylo
Olwyn Y Sêr
Olwyn Y Sêr
