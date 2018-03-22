SlintFormed 1987. Disbanded 1992
Slint
1987
Slint Biography (Wikipedia)
Slint is an American rock band consisting of Brian McMahan (guitar and vocals), David Pajo (guitar), Britt Walford (drums and vocals), Todd Brashear (bass on Spiderland), and Ethan Buckler (bass on Tweez). They formed in Louisville, Kentucky, United States, in 1986. Slint's first album Tweez was recorded by engineer Steve Albini in 1987 and released in obscurity on the Jennifer Hartman Records label in 1989. It was followed two years later by the critically acclaimed Spiderland, released on the independent label Touch and Go Records.
They have reunited sporadically since 1990.
Slint Tracks
Nosferatu Man
Nosferatu Man
Breadcrumb Trail
Breadcrumb Trail
Pat
Pat
Don, Aman
Don, Aman
Washer
Washer
Good Morning Captain
Good Morning Captain
Charlotte
Charlotte
Darlene
Darlene
