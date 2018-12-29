Special EdBorn 16 May 1972
Special Ed
1972-05-16
Special Ed Biography
Edward K. Archer (born May 16, 1972), known professionally as Special Ed, is an American hip hop musician of Jamaican descent. Ed is perhaps best known for the songs "I Got It Made", "Think About It" and "I'm The Magnificent" from his debut album Youngest in Charge released in 1989 when he was sixteen years old.
I Got It Made
Fall In Love (feat. Special Ed) - D'banj
The Mission
I'm the Magnificent
Freaky Flow [Premier Remix]
