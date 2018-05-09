Revolting CocksFormed 1985
Revolting Cocks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2865730a-5757-4005-875e-84d6274cb1c0
Revolting Cocks Biography (Wikipedia)
Revolting Cocks, also known as RevCo, are an American–Belgian industrial rock band and, sometimes, supergroup that began as a musical side-project for Richard 23 of Front 242, Luc van Acker, and Al Jourgensen of Ministry.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Revolting Cocks Tracks
Sort by
Da Ya Think I'm Sexy
Revolting Cocks
Da Ya Think I'm Sexy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Da Ya Think I'm Sexy
Last played on
Dirt
Revolting Cocks
Dirt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dirt
Last played on
Revolting Cocks Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist