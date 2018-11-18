HeartlandThis is a country and western band from Huntsville, AL, USA. Formed 2006
Heartland
2006
Heartland Biography (Wikipedia)
Heartland was an American country music band from Huntsville, Alabama. It originally consisted of Jason Albert (lead vocals), Craig Anderson (rhythm guitar), Todd Anderson (drums), Chuck Crawford (fiddle, background vocals), Mike Myerson (lead guitar), and Keith West (bass guitar, background vocals). Signed to Lofton Creek Records in 2006, the band topped the country charts that year with its debut single "I Loved Her First", also the title track to its debut album. After their next five singles failed to chart within the Top 40, all members except Albert and Crawford left, with former solo artist Chad Austin joining.
Heartland Tracks
Too Country
Heartland
Too Country
Too Country
I Loved Her First
Heartland
I Loved Her First
I Loved Her First
I Loved Her First
Heartland
I Loved Her First
I Loved Her First
