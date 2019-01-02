MiguelUS R&B singer. Born 23 October 1985
Miguel Jontel Pimentel (born October 23, 1985) is an American singer and songwriter. Raised in San Pedro, California, he began pursuing a music career at age thirteen. After signing to Jive Records in 2007, Miguel released his debut studio album, All I Want Is You, in November 2010. Although it was underpromoted upon its release, the album became a sleeper hit and helped Miguel garner commercial standing.
After Jive's dissolution in 2011, he moved to RCA Records and released his second studio album, Kaleidoscope Dream in 2012 to critical acclaim. In June 2015, Miguel released his third studio album, Wildheart, which also received critical acclaim. In 2017, his fourth studio album War & Leisure was released to further acclaim. Miguel incorporates R&B, funk, hip hop, rock and electronic styles into his music, and has been compared to vocalists Babyface and Prince.
Trevor is joined by one of his favourite new soul stars, 2013 Grammy Award winner Miguel.
Full interview: Grammy winner Miguel chats with Trevor Nelson
R & B star Miguel tells Trevor Nelson about meeting his idol Quincy Jones
Teaser clip: Miguel shares his Quincy Jones tales
