Hiromori HayashiBorn 28 December 1831. Died 5 April 1896
Hiromori Hayashi
1831-12-28
Hiromori Hayashi Biography (Wikipedia)
Hiromori Hayashi (28 December 1831 – 5 March 1896) was a Japanese composer credited with composing the Japanese national anthem "Kimigayo".
The National Anthem of Japan - Kimigayo
Mathadrone Nightmares
Mathadrone Nightmares
