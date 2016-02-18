Saints Of Valory is an American alternative rock band from Austin, Texas. The band is composed of Gavin Jasper (lead vocals/bass), Godfrey Thomson (guitar/vocals), and Stephen Buckle (keyboards/vocals). The band released their V EP on May 19, 2014, which features the track "Long Time Coming". This was a follow up to the Possibilities EP, which released on July 9, 2013 via Atlantic Records. The debut EP features the single "Neon Eyes".