Jard van NesBorn 15 July 1948
Jard van Nes
1948-07-15
Chansons de Bilitis - 3 melodies for voice and piano
Claude Debussy
4 Songs
Richard Strauss
4 Songs
Jean Sibelius
Symphony No.2 - Im Tempo des Scherzos (Aufersteh'n, ja aufersteh'n to end)
Gustav Mahler
Choir
Folk Songs for mezzo-soprano and 7 players
Luciano Berio
Berceuse (words by Charles van Leberghe - from 'La Chanson d'Eve)
Alphons Diepenbrock
Sinfonia (O King)
Luciano Berio
Symphony No 2 in C minor, 5th mvt.
Gustav Mahler
Rossignolet du bois (Folk Songs, No 4)
Luciano Berio
Loosin yelav (Folk Songs, No 3)
Luciano Berio
I wonder as I wander (Folk Songs, No 2)
Luciano Berio
4 Lieder
Richard Strauss
Le grand macabre: Finale, Passacaglia
György Ligeti
Folk songs
Luciano Berio
Six Songs, Op 13
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Folk Songs: IX. Malurous qu'o uno fenno
Luciano Berio
Sonnet, Op.9 "Is it for fear to wet a widow's eye" (1940)
Marius Flothuis
Der Zwerg (D.891)
Gerard van Herk
