ThylaAlternative Rock band based in Brighton. Formed 1 January 2015
Thyla
2015-01-01
Candy
Pristine Dream
I Was Biting
Blame
Tell Each Other Lies
Christmas Wrapping
Motherlode
Upcoming Events
9
Feb
2019
Thyla
Yes, Manchester, UK
13
Feb
2019
Thyla
The Lexington, London, UK
15
Feb
2019
Thyla
Heartbreakers, Southampton, UK
16
Feb
2019
Thyla
The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, UK
4
May
2019
Thyla
Live at Leeds, Leeds, UK
