HALIrish pop rock group. Formed 2003
HAL
2003
HAL Biography (Wikipedia)
HAL are a band from Dublin, Ireland, composed of brothers Dave Allen (vocals/guitar) and Paul Allen (vocals/bass) and Stephen O'Brien (keyboards, occasional guitars and backing vocals) (drums), who formed in 2003.
HAL Tracks
Extremis
Extremis
What A Lovely Dance
What A Lovely Dance
Play The Hits
Play The Hits
Fools By Your Side
Fools By Your Side
Comin Right Over
Comin Right Over
Don't Come Running
Don't Come Running
Be With You
Be With You
Worry About The Wind
Worry About The Wind
