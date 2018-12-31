Bubba SparxxxBorn 6 March 1977
Bubba Sparxxx
1977-03-06
Bubba Sparxxx Biography (Wikipedia)
Warren Anderson Mathis (born March 6, 1977), professionally known by his stage name Bubba Sparxxx, is an American hip hop recording artist from Georgia. His singles include "Deliverance", "Ugly", and "Ms. New Booty", the latter of which peaked at No. 7 on the US Billboard Hot 100.
Bubba Sparxxx Tracks
Ugly
Ugly
Deliverance
Deliverance
Ms New Booty (feat. Ying Yang Twins)
Ms New Booty (feat. Ying Yang Twins)
Bubba Sparxxx Links
