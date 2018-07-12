FréhelBorn 13 July 1891. Died 3 February 1951
Fréhel
1891-07-13
Fréhel Biography (Wikipedia)
Fréhel (born Marguerite Boulc'h; 13 July 1891 – 3 February 1951) was a French singer and actress.
Fréhel Tracks
Tel Qu'il Est
La Java Bleue
SARAH'S KEY (2010): La Java Bleue
