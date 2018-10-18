Matthew and the Atlas
Matthew and the Atlas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/28404a8b-6f0d-4d34-a7a9-cde2ea9bc197
Matthew and the Atlas Tracks
Sort by
Palace
Matthew and the Atlas
Palace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Palace
Last played on
Lava (feat. Matthew and the Atlas)
Tender Central
Lava (feat. Matthew and the Atlas)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lava (feat. Matthew and the Atlas)
Performer
Last played on
On A Midnight Street
Matthew and the Atlas
On A Midnight Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On A Midnight Street
Last played on
Temple
Matthew and the Atlas
Temple
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Temple
Last played on
Out of the Darkness
Matthew and the Atlas
Out of the Darkness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out of the Darkness
Last played on
Nowhere Now
Matthew and the Atlas
Nowhere Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nowhere Now
Last played on
Pale Sun Rose
Matthew and the Atlas
Pale Sun Rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pale Sun Rose
Last played on
Swim Easy
Matthew and the Atlas
Swim Easy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swim Easy
Last played on
I Will Remain
Matthew and the Atlas
I Will Remain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Will Remain
Last played on
Beneath The Sea [Live]
Matthew and the Atlas
Beneath The Sea [Live]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beneath The Sea [Live]
Last played on
Within The Rose [Live]
Matthew and the Atlas
Within The Rose [Live]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Within The Rose [Live]
Last played on
Matthew and the Atlas Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Luke Sital-Singh - Time Is A Riddle
-
Luke Sital-Singh - Thirteen
-
Bear's Den - Auld Wives
-
Bear's Den - Greenwoods Bethlehem
-
Benjamin Francis Leftwich - Edited Highlights (The Quay Sessions)
-
Benjamin Francis Leftwich - Kicking Roses (The Quay Sessions)
-
Benjamin Francis Leftwich - 1904 (The Quay Sessions)
-
Benjamin Francis Leftwich - Maps (The Quay Sessions)
-
Bear's Den - Agape (T in the Park 2016)
Back to artist