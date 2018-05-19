Peter WhiteSmooth jazz/jazz fusion guitarist. Born 20 September 1954
Peter White
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1954-09-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2833d222-f057-43a5-a90b-e44f0df63acb
Peter White Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter White (born 20 September 1954) is a smooth jazz and jazz fusion guitarist. He also plays the accordion and the piano. He is known for his 20-year collaboration with Al Stewart. His brother, Danny White, was one of the original members who formed the UK-based band Matt Bianco.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Peter White Tracks
Sort by
On The Border (feat. Peter White)
Al Stewart
On The Border (feat. Peter White)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr6m.jpglink
On The Border (feat. Peter White)
Last played on
Long Ride Home
Peter White
Long Ride Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Long Ride Home
Last played on
Hear my Prayer
Felix Mendelssohn
Hear my Prayer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Hear my Prayer
Last played on
San Diego
Peter White
San Diego
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
San Diego
Last played on
Groovin'
Peter White
Groovin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Groovin'
Last played on
Caravan Of Dreams
Peter White
Caravan Of Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Caravan Of Dreams
Last played on
My Lucky Day
Peter White
My Lucky Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Lucky Day
Last played on
Time Never Sleeps
Peter White
Time Never Sleeps
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time Never Sleeps
Last played on
Love Will Find You
Peter White
Love Will Find You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Will Find You
Last played on
Upcoming Events
6
Mar
2019
Peter White
Cliffs Pavilion, Southend On Sea, UK
Peter White Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist