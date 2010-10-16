Gudda GuddaBorn 11 March 1983
Gudda Gudda
1983-03-11
Gudda Gudda Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl Lilly Jr. (born March 11, 1983), better known by his stage name Gudda Gudda, is an American rapper from New Orleans. He was originally a member of Sqad Up with Kidd Kidd and Lil Wayne. After forging a long-time friendship with Wayne, he signed to Young Money Entertainment, and later Republic Records.
Gudda Gudda Tracks
I Don't Like the Look Of It (feat Lil Wayne)
Gudda Gudda
I Don't Like the Look Of It (feat Lil Wayne)
